Jul 25, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Rutger Relker - Aalberts NV - Director of Investor Relations
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today. It's my pleasure to welcome you with Aalberts first half 2024 presentation. My name is Victoria Harker, DIRECTOR, Investor Relations. This morning, we published our interim results. We delivered a 15% EBITDA margin in challenging markets, together with our CEO, StÃ©phane Simonetta, and our CFO, Arno Monincx. We will look back for the first half of 2024, and we will look forward to the second half 2024.
StÃ©phane will kick off the presentation with some key highlights, this will be followed by Arno, who will give a financial update. StÃ©phane will then share our strategic priorities and outlook. After the presentation, we will give you the opportunity to engage directly with us in the Q&A session. Your questions and feedback are very important to us and we encourage you to participate. Later today, we will make both the presentation and the recording of this webcast available on the website. Please, welcome StÃ©phane Simonetta to begin our presentation.
Half Year 2024 Aalberts NV Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
