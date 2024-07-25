Q2 2024 LG Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Welcome to LG Electronics quarterly earnings conference call.



Good afternoon. My name is (inaudible) from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining our earnings call for the second quarter of 2024. With me are CFO and EVP of LG Electronics, Chang-Tae Kim; VP of Global Business Management Group, Sang Ho Park; VP of Home Appliance and Air Solution, I-Kueon Kim; VP of Home Entertainment, Jeong-hee Lee; VP of Vehicle Components Solution, Ju Yong Kim; VP of Business Solution, Dong Cheol Lee; VP of Corporate Business Management Division, Choong-hyun Park; VP of Accounting Division, Hong Su Lee; Head of Finance Division, Young Kyoon Kim; and Head of ESG Strategy, [Ji-Young Jang].



Today's presentation agenda will cover four areas. First, our CFO will outline the overall performance result of the second quarter outlook for the third quarter,