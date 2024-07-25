Jul 25, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Ken Hsiang

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd - Head of Investor Relations, Vice President

* Joseph Tung

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd - Group Chief Financial Officer, Director

* Tien Wu

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd - Group Chief Operating Officer, Director



Conference Call Participants

* Gokul Hariharan

JPMorgan Chase & Co - Analyst

* Sunny Lin

UBS Investment Bank - Analyst

* Charlie Chan

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC - Analyst

* Rick Hsu

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. - Analyst

* Brad Lin

BofA Securities - Analyst

* Laura Chen

Citigroup Inc. - Analyst

* Bruce Lu

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - Analyst

* Jason Tsang

CLSA Limited - Analyst



Ken Hsiang - ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd - Head of Investor Relations, Vice