Q2 2024 Woori Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Hong Sung Han - Woori Financial Group Inc. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I am Han Hong Sung, Head of IR here at Woori Financial Group. I would like to sincerely thank all of you for taking the time to participate in Woori Financial Group's earnings conference call despite your busy schedules.



On today's call, we have Group CFO, Lee Sung-Wook; Group CEO, [Il Jin] and Group CRO, Park Jang-Geun. Today's earnings announcement will be conducted in the following sequence. First, a presentation of the Group's financial performance by Mr. Lee Sung-Wook, our Group CFO, followed by a presentation on key measures to enhance corporate value announced today. And lastly, we will proceed with the Q&A session.



We would also like to inform our international investors that simultaneous interpretation service will be available for your convenience. Let's now start with Woori Financial Group's business results for the first half of 2024.



Seong Wuk Lee - Woori Financial Group Inc. - CFO



Good afternoon. I am Lee Sung-Wook, CFO of Woori