Half Year 2024 RELX PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 25, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Editor

* Erik Engstrom

RELX PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Nicholas Luff

RELX PLC - CFO. Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* George W Webb

Morgan Stanley - Analyst

* Adam Berlin

UBS Investment Bank - Analyst

* Sami Kassab

BNP Paribas Exane - Analyst

* Nicholas Dempsey

Barclays Bank PLC - Analyst

* Thomas A Singlehurst

Citigroup Inc

* Steven Liechti

Deutsche Bank AG - Analyst



=====================

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text.



Erik Engstrom - RELX PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. You may have seen from our press release this morning, we delivered strong financial results in the first half