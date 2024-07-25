Q2 2024 STMicroelectronics NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Celine Berthier - STMicroelectronics NV - Group Vice President, Head of Investor Relations



Celine Berthier - STMicroelectronics NV - Group Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, Myra, and good morning. Thank you, everyone, for joining our second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Hosting the call today is Jean-Marc Chery, ST's President and Chief Executive Officer. Joining Jean-Marc on the call today are Lorenzo Grandi, President of Finance, Purchasing, ERM, & Resilience and Chief Financial Officer; and Marco Cassis, President, Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors Group and Head of STMicroelectronics' Strategy, System Research and Applications and Innovation Office.