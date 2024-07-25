Half Year 2024 Hammerson PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Rita-Rose Gagne - Hammerson PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Yeah, good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining today's webinar on such a busy day and welcome back to those who joined us on Monday.



As usual, I'll start with a summary of our progress, then pass to Himanshu. I will run through the numbers, and I'll be back to cover operational trends.



Let me start by saying that I'm pleased to report we've had another strong first half as we are realizing the benefits of our investments in recent years. I'm particularly pleased by the strength of our leasing activity, showing high demand for our destinations. I'm pleased also with the underlying growth in GRI and earnings and I'm glad it enables us to increase the dividend by 5%. And while the big news this week was our agreed disposal of Value Retail for cash proceeds of around GBP600 million. We have a strong operational grip on the business and that comes through the numbers.



Our dominant city center destinations are in high demand as shown by steadily improving KPIs. Footfall was up