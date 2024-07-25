Q2 2024 Air France KLM SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning for the presentation of Air France KLM results for the second quarter of 2024. I'm joined today by Steven Zaat, our CFO. We'll be available to take your questions at the end of this presentation, and I'll start by sharing some of this quarter's key highlights, and then I'll turn it over to Steven for a detailed presentation of our financial performance and the outlook for the quarters ahead. And lastly, I'll wrap it up at the end and then open it up for the Q&A.



So let's start by looking at our financial performance for this quarter. We transported more passengers this quarter than the same period last year. Group revenue and capacity are both up 4% and our load factor remains stable.



Our operating result