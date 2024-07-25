Half Year 2024 Centamin PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Centamin's half-year 2024 results. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind all participants that this call is being recorded.
I will now hand over to Martin Horgan, CEO. Please go ahead.
Martin Horgan - Centamin PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody, and welcome, as it was mentioned, to our half-year results of Centamin, July 2024. As mentioned, Martin Horgan, CEO. I'm delighted to be joined today by my colleagues, Ross Jerrard, CFO; and Michael Stoner, Head of Corporate.
Moving on to the next slide. Thank you, Rich. The standard disclaimer, which I'm sure everybody will read at their leisure, then moving off the first slide, please.
So our integrated pipeline there, something that we show at the start of every presentation, just indicating that, of course, we do believe that we have an organic growth pipeline driven by the success of Sukari; the emerging, Doropo; excellent, EDX; and across the emerging potential of ABC
Jul 25, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
