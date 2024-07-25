Half Year 2024 Eltel AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you, Alexander, and good morning and welcome, everybody, and I will go through shortly. Our highlights from the second quarter, and I would like to start with the net sales. I think we have a solid growth, happy to see 5.3% organic growth in the segment and for the whole group, 3.8%. So in line with our targets, really nice to see.