Half Year 2024 Centrica PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Chris OâShea - Centrica plc - Group Chief Executive



Good morning, and welcome to the 2024 interim results. Presentation is absolutely super to have you all here again, the usual CFO, Russell O'Brien and most of the leadership team the people who actually do the work and with us and looking forward to catching up with you after the presentation.



We also announced today that Kevin O'Byrne, who's with us today, will succeed. Scott has achieved at the end of the year. We're delighted to have with Kevin becoming a new chairman to Kevin's able to be with us today on behalf of the Board. And personally, I'd like to thank Scott for the contribution he's made to Centrica.



He chaired the Board for a period of huge volatility and change with our company. Scott has been a huge support to me personally through some very, very interesting times and eccentric as a very different company to the one Scott asked me to lead in early 2020, and you leave the business in a great position. Third purpose is energizing a greener future, and we're doing this by focusing on three things. Number