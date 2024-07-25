Jul 25, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Tadeu Marroco - British American Tobacco plc - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm delighted to welcome you to our 2024 interim results presentation. With me this morning is Soraya Benchikh, our new CFO, and Victoria Buxton, Group Head of Investors Relations.



I will begin with our transformation highlights and the progress we have made against our key areas of focus over the last 12 months. Soraya will then take you through our financial performance in more detail. I will then return to talk more about our performance outlook before we move to the Q&A session.



With that, I'd like to draw your attention to the disclaimers on slides 2 and 3. So let's begin by looking at the way forward. Our first half performance is in line with expectations, and we are on track to deliver our full year guidance. In the first half of this year, we have continued to transform our business.



We added 1.4 million smokeless consumers, reaching 26.4 million. Smokeless now accounts for 18% of group revenue, up 1.4 percentage points versus full year '23. Our focus