Q1 2025 SIS Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

So yes, thank you and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Q1 FY 25 earnings call. And I hope you had a chance to look at our results, which were uploaded yesterday on the stock exchange and company website.



Now I'm very happy to report that on a consolidated basis, revenue for SIS Group increased by 5.1% year-on-year basis to 3,130 crores, while EBITDA took a small hit of 1.2%, again on a Y-o-Y basis to one 37 crores. This is largely due to issues with our 60 business in Australia.



Now as a group, we continue to retain our focus on margin improvement. We are focused on margins both in terms of cleaning up customer