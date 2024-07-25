Half Year 2024 Carmila SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Marie Cheval - Carmila SA - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Cominar's first half 2024 Results Presentation. Today's presentation will be focused on first half performance and the Galaxy acquisition, which closed on the 1st of July. Carmila continues to deliver a strong operating performance with leasing activity at an excellent level. The present values are unchanged at EUR5.9 billion when growth from indexation of SETS yield expansion. The average net yield is 6.6% as of end June when growth was plus 3.4% in the first half, in line with indexation and driving earnings growth.



Finally, we continue to benefit from a solid balance sheet and strong leverage metrics.



Now on the Galaxy acquisition on slide 5, Carmila acquire 93% of the galley more shares on 1st of July and granted a put option to premium for 7% of the shares to be exercised by the end of July. It is a complementary portfolio in the northeast of France, it was acquired at a significant discount to book value. The deal is immediately accretive to net asset value and will drive