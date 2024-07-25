Q2 2024 Pegasystems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



(audio in progress)



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations of Pegasystems, Peter Welburn. Please go ahead.



Peter Welburn - Pegasystems Inc - Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Pegasystems Q2 '24 earnings call.



Before we begin, I would like to read our Safe Harbor statement. Certain statements contained in this presentation may be construed as forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words expect, anticipate, intend, plan, believe, will, could, should, estimate, may, forecast, guidance, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are based on current expectations and assumptions.



Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results for fiscal year