Q2 2024 ICON PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Kate Haven - ICON plc - Vice President Investor Relations



Good day, and thank you for joining us on this call covering the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Also on the call today, we have our CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler; our CFO, Brendan Brennan; and Senior Vice President of Corporate and Commercial Finance, Emer Lyons.



I would like to note that this call is webcast and that there are slides available to download on our website to accompany today's call. Certain statements in today's call will be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions.



Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, and listeners are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.



Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking