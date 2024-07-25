Q2 2024 New York Community Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Sal DiMartino - New York Community Bancorp Inc - IR Director



Thank you, Regina, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the management team of New York Community Bancorp for today's call.



Our discussion today will be led by Chairman, President, and CEO, Joseph Otting, along with the company's Chief Financial Officer, Craig Gifford.