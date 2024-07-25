Q2 2024 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Scott Cartwright - Whirlpool Corp - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Whirlpool Corporation's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Today's call is being recorded.



Joining me today are Marc Bitzer, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Peters, our Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. Our remarks today track with a presentation available on the Investors section of our website at whirlpoolcorp.com.



Before we begin, I wanted to remind you that as we conduct this call, we will be making forward-looking statements to assist you in better understanding Whirlpool Corporation's future expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from these statements due to many factors discussed in our latest 10-K, 10-Q, and other periodic reports.



We also want to remind you that today's presentation includes the non-GAAP measures outlined in further detail at the beginning of our earnings presentation. We believe these measures are important indicators of our operations as they exclude items that may not be indicative of results from our ongoing