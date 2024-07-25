Q2 2024 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Nasdaq's second-quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, Ato Garrett, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Ato Garrett - Nasdaq Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Officer
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Nasdaq's second-quarter 2024 financial results. On the line are Adena Friedman, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Sarah Youngwood, our Chief Financial Officer; and other members of the management team.
After prepared remarks, we will open the line for Q&A. The press release and earnings presentation accompanying this call can be found on our Investor Relations website.
I would like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call that involve risks. A summary of these risks is contained in our press release and a more complete
Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
