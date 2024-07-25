Q2 2024 Molina Healthcare Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Molina Healthcare second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeffrey Geyer, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Jeffrey Geyer - Molina Healthcare Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Molina Healthcare's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Molina's President and CEO, Joe Zubretsky, and our CFO, Mark Keim. A press release announcing our second quarter 2024 earnings was distributed after the market closed yesterday and is available on our Investor Relations website. Shortly after the conclusion of this call, a replay will be available for 30 days. The numbers to access the replay are in the earnings release. For those of you who listen to the rebroadcast of this presentation, we remind you that all of the remarks are made as of today, Thursday, July 25, 2024, and has not been updated subsequent to the initial earnings call.



On this call, we