Q2 2024 Nordex SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Anja Siehler - Nordex SE - Head, Investor Relations



Thanks, Moira, and also a very warm welcome from the Nordex team. Thank you for joining the H1 '24 Nordex conference call. As always, we ask you to take notice of our safe harbor statements.



With me are our CEO, JosÃ© Luis Blanco; our CFO, Ilya Hartmann; and our CSO, Patxi Landa, who will lead you through the presentation. Afterwards, we will open the floor for your questions.



Just a small housekeeping topic, you might have seen that we added some appendix slides in the presentation, giving you a quarterly breakdown of the key operational and financial KPIs. These are for informational purposes only and are not part of today's presentation.



Now, I would like to hand over to our CEO, JosÃ© Luis. Please go ahead.



JosÃ©Luis Blanco - Nordex SE - Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board



Thank you very much for the introduction, Anja. I would like as well to welcome all of you on behalf of the entire management Board. As always, I would like to start with