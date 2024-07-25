Q2 2024 Neste Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the second-quarter 2024 Neste Corporation earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Anssi. Please go ahead.



Anssi Tammilehto - Neste Oyj - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this conference call to discuss Neste's half-year results published this morning. I am Anssi Tammilehto, Head of Neste IR. And here with me on the call are President and CEO, Matti Lehmus; CFO, Martti Ala-HÃ¤rkÃ¶nen; and the business unit heads, Carl Nyberg of Renewable Products; and Markku Korvenranta of Oil Products.



We will be referring to the presentation that can be found on our website. And as always, please pay attention to the disclaimer since we will be making forward-looking statements in this call.



With these remarks, I would like to hand over to our President and CEO, Matti Lehmus, to start with the