Q2 2024 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

I would now like to introduce Keurig Dr Pepper's Vice President of Investor Relations, Jane Gelfand. Ms. Gelfand, please go ahead.



Jane Gelfand - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Initiatives



Thank you, and hello, everyone. Earlier this morning we issued a press release detailing our second quarter results, which we will discuss during this conference call. A slide presentation will accompany our remarks and can be viewed in realtime on the live webcast.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our remarks will include forward-looking statements, which reflect KDPs judgment, assumptions and analysis only as of today. Our actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting KDPs business.