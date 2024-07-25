Q2 2024 Novocure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Ingrid Goldberg - Novocure Ltd - Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations



Good morning. And thank you for joining us to review Novocure's second-quarter 2024 performance. I'm joined this morning by our Executive Chairman, Bill Doyle; our CEO, Asaf Danziger; and our CFO, Ashley Cordova. Other members of the executive leadership team will be available for Q&A.



For your reference, slides accompanying this earnings release can be found on our website, www.Novocure.com on our Investor Relations page under Quarterly Report.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that our discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements, and actual results could