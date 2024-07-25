Q2 2024 Lazard Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to Lazard's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I will turn the call over to Alexandra Deignan, Lazard's Head of Investor Relations, Treasury and Corporate Sustainability. Please go ahead.



Alexandra Deignan - Lazard Inc - IR



Thank you, Ashley. Good morning and welcome to Lazard's earnings call for the second quarter and first half of 2024. I'm Alexandra Deignan, Head of Investor Relations, Treasury and Corporate Sustainability. In addition to today's audio comments, we have posted our earnings release on our website. A replay of this call will also be available on our website later today.



Before we begin, let me remind you that we may make forward-looking statements about our business and performance. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, achievements or other events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not to those factors