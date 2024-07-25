Q2 2024 Veris Residential Inc Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



VRE.N - Veris Residential Inc

Q2 2024 Veris Residential Inc Earnings Call

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greetings and welcome to well, especially dental, Inc. second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and it is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Taryn Fielder, General Counsel.



Thank you, Mr. Filton, you may begin.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified_2 [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning,