Half Year 2024 TotalEnergies SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Patrick Pouyanne - TotalEnergies SE - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Committee



Good morning or good afternoon, everyone. Patrick Pouyanne speaking. So before Jean-Pierre will go through the second quarter financials, I have thought that midyear would be a good time to check-in on the progress that we have been making. I would say the great progress in just the last 10 months since we presented our strategy last September at the Investor Day in New York or I would say, balanced transition strategy, which is incurred on two fundamental pillars: the oil and gas on one side with a perspective of growth; and Integrated Power on the other side, and both pillars are driving the growth for the company.



So during these last -- first semester and last quarter, beyond the excellent operational performance, which was delivered on our oil and gas pillar, we have sanctioned several major upstream projects. But I would like to remind you on the oil side, with the financial decisions, some three large FPSOs Kaminho in Angola, SÃ©pia 2 and Atapu 2 and both which are world