Jul 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Plexus Corp conference call regarding its fiscal third-quarter 2024 earnings announcement. My name is Maria, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Shawn Harrison, Plexus Vice President of Investor Relations. Shawn?
Shawn Harrison - Plexus Corp - Investor Relations
Good morning. Thank you for joining us today.
Some of the statements made and information provided during our call today will be forward-looking statements, including without limitation, those regarding revenue, gross margin, selling and administrative expense, operating margin, other income and expense, taxes, cash cycle, capital allocation, and future business outlook.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees since there are inherent difficulties in predicting future results, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.
For a
Q3 2024 Plexus Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...