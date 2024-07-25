Q2 2024 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Scott Long - American Airlines Group Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development



Good morning, and welcome to the American Airlines Group Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with prepared remarks, we have our CEO Robert Isom; and our CFO, Devon May. In addition to our Vice Chair, Steve Johnson, we have a number of other senior executives in the room this morning for the Q&A session.



Robert will start the call with an overview of our performance, and Devon will follow with details on the second quarter in addition to outlining our operating plans and outlook going forward.