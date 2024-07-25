Jul 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to American Airlines Group Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call over to Scott Long, VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.
Scott Long - American Airlines Group Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Thank you, Latif. Good morning, and welcome to the American Airlines Group Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with prepared remarks, we have our CEO Robert Isom; and our CFO, Devon May. In addition to our Vice Chair, Steve Johnson, we have a number of other senior executives in the room this morning for the Q&A session.
Robert will start the call with an overview of our performance, and Devon will follow with details on the second quarter in addition to outlining our operating plans and outlook going forward. After our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for analyst questions followed by questions from the media. To get on as many questions as possible, please limit
Q2 2024 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...