Q2 2024 Waste Connections Inc Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



WCN.TO - Waste Connections Inc

Q2 2024 Waste Connections Inc Earnings Call

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good day and welcome to the Waste Connections Inc. Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to ask a question. You may press star, then one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ron Mittelstaedt, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified_2 [2]

------------------------