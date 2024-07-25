Q2 2024 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Matthew Seinsheimer - TechnipFMC PLC - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, [Rochelle] Good morning and good afternoon, and welcome to TechnipFMC's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Our news release and financial statements issued earlier today can be found on our website.



I'd like to caution you with respect to any forward-looking statements made during this call. Although these forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions regarding future developments and business conditions, they are subject to certain risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements.



Known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ