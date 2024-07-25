Q2 2024 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:45PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Union Pacific Second Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, and the slides for today's presentation are available on Union Pacific's website. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Jim Vena, Chief Executive Officer for Union Pacific. Thank you. Mr. Vena, you may now begin.



Vincenzo James Vena - Union Pacific Corp - Chief Executive Officer



Thanks, Rob, and good morning and nice to come to you all from a beautiful morning here in Omaha, and thanks for joining us today to discuss Union Pacific's second quarter results. I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Hamann; our Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Kenny Rocker; and our Executive Vice President of Operations, Eric Gehringer.



As we dive into the discussion of the second quarter, you'll hear that operating outdoors these past few months has not been easy, but I'm pleased with how we manage those challenges to drive strong financial results. It provides another proof point that our