Q2 2024 SouthState Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning and welcome to SouthState's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. This is Will Matthews, and I'm here with John Corbett, Steve Young, and Jeremy Lucas. As always, John and I will make some brief remarks and then move into questions.



We understand you can all read our earnings release and investor presentation, copies of which are on our Investor Relations website. We thus won't regurgitate all the information but try to make a few comments and point out a few highlights on items of interest before moving to Q&A.



Before we begin our remarks, I want to remind you that the comments we make may include forward