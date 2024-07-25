Q2 2024 Darling Ingredients Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Editor



Please standby for live streaming.



Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Darling Ingredients Inc c onference call to discuss the company's second quarter 2024 financial results.



After the speakers' prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session period and instructions to ask a question will be given at that time. Today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Suman . Please go ahead.



Suann Guthrie - Darling Ingredients Inc - SVP, IR & Sustainability and Global Communications



Great. Thank you for joining the Darling Ingredients Second Quarter 2024 earnings call. . Here with me today are Mr. Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bass, our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Bob Dey, Chief Strategy Officer, and Mr. Matt Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of North America for the second quarter 2020 core earnings news release and slide presentation are available on the Investor page under the Events and Presentations tab on our corporate website and will be