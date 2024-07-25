Half Year 2024 Dassault Systemes SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Beatrix Martinez - Dassault Systemes SE - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you for joining our second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call with Pascal Daloz, Chief Executive Officer; and Rouven Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer.



Dassault Systemes results are prepared in accordance with IFRS. The financial figures discussed on this conference call are on a non-IFRS basis with revenue growth rates on a constant currency basis, unless otherwise noted.



Some of the comments on this call contain forward-looking statements that could differ materially from actual results. Please refer to today's press release and the Risk Factors section of our 2023 Universal Registration Document. All earnings materials are available on our website, and these prepared remarks will be available shortly after this call.



I would like now to hand over to Pascal Daloz.



Pascal Daloz - Dassault Systemes SE - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director



Thank you, Beatrix. Good morning, good afternoon to everyone joining us on the