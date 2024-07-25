Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Beatrix Martinez - Dassault Systemes SE - Vice President - Investor Relations
Thank you for joining our second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call with Pascal Daloz, Chief Executive Officer; and Rouven Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer.
Dassault Systemes results are prepared in accordance with IFRS. The financial figures discussed on this conference call are on a non-IFRS basis with revenue growth rates on a constant currency basis, unless otherwise noted.
Some of the comments on this call contain forward-looking statements that could differ materially from actual results. Please refer to today's press release and the Risk Factors section of our 2023 Universal Registration Document. All earnings materials are available on our website, and these prepared remarks will be available shortly after this call.
I would like now to hand over to Pascal Daloz.
Pascal Daloz - Dassault Systemes SE - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director
Thank you, Beatrix. Good morning, good afternoon to everyone joining us on the
Half Year 2024 Dassault Systemes SE Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...