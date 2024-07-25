Q2 2024 Valmont Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript





VMI.N - Valmont Industries Inc

Q2 2024 Valmont Industries Inc Earnings Call

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT



Presentation

Operator [1]

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Renee Campbell, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer.



Thank you and good morning.



Welcome to Valmont Industries Second Quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are Avner Applebaum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Francis, Interim Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, Andrew will provide a summary of our second quarter results, current market dynamics and