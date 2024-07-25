Q2 2024 Churchill Downs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Editor
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Churchill Downs, Incorporated 2024 second quarter earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given. At that time, w e ask all questions and answer participants to please limit themselves to one question.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Sam Ullrich, Vice President, Investor Relations.
Sam Ullrich - Churchill Downs Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you, Andrew. Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. After company's prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. The company's 2024 second quarter business results were released yesterday afternoon. A copy of this release announcing results and other financial and statistical information about the period to be presented in this conference call, including information
Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
