WST.N - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

Q2 2024 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc Earnings Call

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT



Operator [1]

Yes, good morning, and welcome to West's second quarter 2024 conference call.



Unidentified_2 [2]

By way of introduction, this is John Sweeney, the new Head of Investor Relations at West. I'm delighted to be here and I look forward to working with all of you. We issued our financial results earlier this morning, and the release has been posted to the Investors section on the Company's website located at westpharma.com.



On the call today, we will review our financial results, provide an update on our business and present an