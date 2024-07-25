Q2 2024 Visteon Corp Earnings Call Transcript





VC.OQ - Visteon Corp

Q2 2024 Visteon Corp Earnings Call

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT



Presentation

Unidentified_1 [1]

Good morning. I'm Ryan Woodley, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Welcome to our earnings call for the second quarter of 2024. Please note this call is being recorded and all lines have been placed on listen-only mode to prevent background noise.



Before we begin this morning's call, I'd like to remind you this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Please refer to the page entitled Forward-Looking