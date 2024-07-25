Q2 2024 Orion Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript





ORN.N - Orion Group Holdings Inc

Q2 2024 Orion Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT



Presentation

Operator [1]

Good day and welcome to the Orion Group Holdings Second Quarter of 2024 conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode and should you need any assistance today, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to ask a question. You may press star, then one on your telephone keypad. And to withdraw a question, please press star then two. Please also note that this call is being recorded today. I would now like to turn the call over to Margaret Boyce of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



