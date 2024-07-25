Half Year 2024 Idorsia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Andrew Weiss - Idorsia Ltd - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



Good afternoon. Good morning to you all. My name is Andrew Weiss, I'm the Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications here at Idorsia, and welcome to our webcast conference call to discuss our first half results 2024 today.



On the call are our CEO, AndrÃ© Muller; and our Chief Financial Officer Arno Groenewoud, who are both with me for the first time in their new roles to give you additional color on what we announced this morning. Then for the Q&A session, we will have our General Manager and President of Idorsia US, Tosh Butt; and our President of the Idorsia EUCAN, Benjamin Limal.



Next slide, please. Before handing over the microphone, I need to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements. You have, therefore been appropriately warned about the risks and opportunities of investing in Idorsia shares. With that, I hand over to AndrÃ© for his introductory remarks. Next slide.



AndrÃ©Muller - Idorsia