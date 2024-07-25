Q2 2024 Ardagh Metal Packaging SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Ardagh Metal Packaging SA second quarter 2024 results call.



Stephen Lyons - Ardagh Metal Packaging SA - IR Director



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everybody. Thank you for joining today for Ardagh Metal Packaging second quarter 2024 earnings call. Which follows the earlier publication of AMP's earnings release for the second quarter.



I am joined today by Oliver Graham, AMP's Chief Executive Officer; and David Bourne, AMP's Chief Financial Officer. Before moving to your questions, we will first provide some introductory remarks around AMP's performance and outlook. AMP's earnings release and related materials for the second quarter can be found on AMP's website at www.ardaghmetal packaging.com.



Remarks today will include certain forward-looking statements and include use of non-IFRS financial measures. Actual results could vary materially from such statements. Please review the detail of AMP's