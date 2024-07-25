Q2 2024 Dover Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to Dover's quarter second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Speaking today, are Richard J. Tobin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Cerepak, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations.



After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer period. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference call is being recorded and your participation implies consent to our recording of this call. If you do not agree with these terms, please disconnect at this time.



Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Jack Dickens. Please go ahead, sir.



Jack Dickens - Dover Corp - Senior Director of Investor Relations



Thank you, Jamie, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. An audio version of this call will be available on our website through August 15, and a replay link of the webcast will be archived for 90 days. Our comments today will include forward-looking statements based on