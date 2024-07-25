Q2 2024 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the CMS Energy 2024 second quarter results. Earnings news release issued earlier today, and the presentation used in this webcast are available on CMS Energy's website in the Investor Relations section, and this call is being recorded.



After the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time. If at any time during the conference you need to reach an operator, please press the star key followed by the digit zero. Just a reminder, there will be a rebroadcast of this conference call today beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern Time running through August first. This presentation is also being webcast and is available on CMS Energy's website in the Investor Relations section.



Jason Shore - CMS Energy Corp - Treasurer and Vice President



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Jason shore, Treasurer and Vice President of Investor Relations.Thank you, Harry. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With me are Garrick Rochelle, President and