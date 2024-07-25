Q4 2024 Carpenter Technology Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Editor



Pleas e standby for live streaming.



Our Technology Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 earnings call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question. You may press star, then one on your touch-tone phone. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note, this event is being recorded.



Operator



I would now like to turn the conference over to John Hewitt, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



John Huyette - Carpenter Technology Corp - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Carpenter Technology earnings conference call for the fiscal 2020 for fourth quarter ended June 30th, 2020. For this call is also being broadcast over the Internet, along with presentation slides. For those of you listening by phone, you may experience a