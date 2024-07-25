Q2 2024 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Ashley, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the RenaissanceRe second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Keith McCue, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Keith McCue - Renaissancere Holdings Ltd - Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations



Thank you, Ashley. Good morning and welcome to RenaissanceRe second quarter earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Kevin O'Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Qutub, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and David Marra, Executive Vice President, Group Chief Underwriting Officer.



First, some housekeeping matters. Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements, including new and updated expectations for our business and results of operations. It's important to note that actual results may differ materially from the