Jul 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Brent Arriaga - Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - Chief Accounting Officer, Corporate Controller



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today on our conference call for our second-quarter 2024 earnings release. Participating on this call for Helix today are Owen Kratz, our CEO; Scotty Sparks, our COO; Erik Staffeldt, our CFO, Ken Neikirk, our General Counsel, and myself. Hopefully you've had an opportunity to review our press release and the related slide presentation released last night. If you do not have a copy of these materials. Both can be accessed through the investor page on our website at w. www.helixesg.com.



