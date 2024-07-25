Jul 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is John, and I'll be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the second-quarter 2024 Helix Energy Solutions Group earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Brent Arriaga, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.
Brent Arriaga - Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - Chief Accounting Officer, Corporate Controller
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today on our conference call for our second-quarter 2024 earnings release. Participating on this call for Helix today are Owen Kratz, our CEO; Scotty Sparks, our COO; Erik Staffeldt, our CFO, Ken Neikirk, our General Counsel, and myself. Hopefully you've had an opportunity to review our press release and the related slide presentation released last night. If you do not have a copy of these materials. Both can be accessed through the investor page on our website at w. www.helixesg.com.
The
Q2 2024 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...