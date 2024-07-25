Q2 2024 Kaiser Aluminum Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Kaiser Aluminum Corporation's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kim Orlando with ADDO Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Kim Orlando - ADDO Investor Relations - Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kaiser Aluminum's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. If you have not seen a copy of our earnings release, please visit the Investor Relations page on our website at kaiseraluminum.com. We have also posted a PDF version of the slide presentation for this call. Joining me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Harvey; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Neal West.



Before we begin, I'd like to refer you to the first four slides of our presentation and remind you that the statements made by management and the information contained in this presentation that constitute forward-looking statements are based