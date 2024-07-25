Q2 2024 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
RCL.N - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
Q2 2024 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings Call
Jul 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Editor
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Editor [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please stand by for streaming text.
Audio was interrupted. Transcript will be completed using replay.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Definitions
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRELIMINARY TRANSCRIPT: "Preliminary Transcript" indicates that the
Transcript has been published in near real-time by an experienced
professional transcriber. While the Preliminary Transcript is highly
accurate, it has not been edited to ensure the entire transcription
represents a verbatim report of the call.