Q2 2024 WEX Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Steve Elder - WEX Inc - Senior Vice President, Global Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me today is Melissa Smith, our Chair and CEO; and Jagtar Narula, our CFO. The press release we issued earlier this morning and a slide deck to walk through our prepared remarks have been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at wexinc.com. A copy of the release has also been included in an 8-K we filed with the SEC earlier this morning.



As a reminder, we will be discussing non-GAAP metrics, specifically adjusted net income, which we sometimes refer to as ANI. adjusted operating income and related margin as well as